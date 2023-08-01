Eight-year-old DJ Dawes and Joel Lemmanous killed in Burgher Gully shooting

Late on Sunday, two gunmen carried out a horrifying attack in Burgher Gully, Kingston, resulting in the deaths of an eight-year-old boy and an adult male. The victims have been identified as DJ Dawes, a student at Norman Gardens Primary School, and 34-year-old Joel Lemmanous. Two other men were also injured during the attack. The gunmen fired indiscriminately into a house, ignoring the pleas of frantic females and the presence of children.

DJ’s mother, Suzanne Barrett, described the terrifying scene, stating that the gunmen continued firing even when they heard the screams of the children. She recounted how her son was shot in the chest and how she had to flee with him to the hospital, praying for his survival. Unfortunately, DJ did not make it.

Lemmanous, the other fatality, was the brother of an influential person from the community. He had been warned to leave the area due to tensions with opposing factions. His mother revealed that there had been ongoing disputes over ‘don ship’ in the community.

The Kingston East police reported that the injured victims were still in the hospital and investigations were ongoing. This incident adds to the already troubling crime statistics in the East Kingston Police Division, which had recorded 29 murders as of July 29, the same as the previous year. While reports of shooting, injured persons, rape, and robbery showed a slight decline, break-ins increased by 17%. The national murder tally stood at 786, representing a 12% decrease compared to the previous year.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing issue of violence and crime in Jamaica. The indiscriminate shooting into a house, resulting in the deaths of an innocent child and another individual, is a stark reminder of the need for improved security measures and a concerted effort to address the root causes of crime in the country. It is crucial for authorities to continue their investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice to provide some sense of closure and justice for the victims and their families..

