Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Deadly Antioch, TN Crash: Victim Identified as Joshua Jenkins

A 21-year-old driver will be arrested for vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Antioch, Nashville. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Pin Hook Road. The driver, Wisner Edouard, was allegedly speeding in a Dodge Charger and making multiple lane changes to pass slower traffic. As he entered the center turn lane, he sideswiped a Honda Civic that was waiting to turn left into a grocery store parking lot. The Charger then veered into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into an Isuzu flatbed wrecker, causing the Charger to catch fire.

Wisner Edouard managed to escape from the burning vehicle, and passersby helped rescue the rear seat passenger and the front seat passenger, Joshua Jenkins. Unfortunately, Jenkins succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Edouard and the back seat passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Once Wisner Edouard is discharged from the hospital, he will be arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving on a suspended license, and four counts of aggravated assault by recklessness. This is not Edouard’s first encounter with the law, as he had previously been charged with reckless driving in November 2021 for driving at speeds exceeding 104 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-440 near the Hillsboro Pike exit.

The tragic incident highlights the importance of responsible driving and adhering to traffic laws. Speeding and reckless lane changes can have devastating consequences, as seen in this case. It is crucial for drivers to prioritize the safety of themselves and others on the road. The loss of Joshua Jenkins serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of negligent driving.

Law enforcement agencies continue to work tirelessly to enforce traffic regulations and hold individuals accountable for their actions. By raising awareness about the consequences of reckless driving, we can strive to create safer roads for everyone. It is essential for drivers to exercise caution, obey speed limits, and avoid engaging in risky behaviors behind the wheel. Together, we can work towards preventing tragic accidents like this one and ensure the well-being of our communities..

