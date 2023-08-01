DNA Analysis Reveals Identities of Two Women Found Dead in California Apartment

In a chilling discovery, California police found two women dead in an apartment in 2014. However, it wasn’t until 2023 that the true identities of these women were finally revealed through a new analysis of their DNA.

The first woman, who had been living in the apartment for 12 years, was initially identified as Francesca Linda Jacobs. She had a driver’s license and a handwritten “will” in which she identified the woman found in a box under the kitchen table as her mother, Florence Jacobs. But there were discrepancies in her appearance and the lack of records before her arrival in Monterey, making their true identities unknown.

Due to the decomposed state of the remains found in the box, the cause of death could not be determined. Foul play was also not ruled out at the time. However, in 2022, a cold case task force reopened the investigation and sent DNA samples for analysis.

Through DNA testing, the woman found dead in the apartment was identified as Linda Rae Jacobs, born in 1942. The body in the box was identified as Ida Florence Jacobs, Linda’s mother. Investigators were able to confirm these identifications with people who knew them and concluded that no foul play was involved in the death of Ida Florence Jacobs.

The mystery deepens as questions arise about why Linda assumed a new name and why she kept her mother’s body in a box under the kitchen table. Unfortunately, the people who could have shed light on these questions are now deceased.

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of DNA analysis in solving cold cases. It provides closure for the families involved and brings justice to the victims. The Monterey police are urging anyone with information on other cold cases in the area to come forward and assist in solving these mysteries.

The identification of Linda and Ida Jacobs after almost a decade of uncertainty highlights the relentless pursuit of justice by law enforcement agencies. It is a testament to their dedication and determination in uncovering the truth, even when faced with challenging circumstances..

