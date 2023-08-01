Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio identified as victim in Ville Platte shooting

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are currently conducting an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Ville Platte, which resulted in the death of a city marshal officer and another individual. The incident took place on the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street and was reported to the State Police by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 31, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to Trooper Thomas Gossen, the details surrounding the shooting are still being investigated. However, it has been confirmed that Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, two individuals were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, one of whom later succumbed to their injuries.

The Louisiana State Police are urging anyone who may have information, pictures, or videos related to the incident to come forward and contact them at 337-332-8080. This call for assistance highlights the importance of community involvement in helping law enforcement agencies solve crimes and bring justice to those affected.

The loss of a city marshal officer, along with the tragic death of another individual, is a devastating event for the community of Ville Platte. Such incidents serve as a reminder of the risks and dangers that law enforcement officers face while carrying out their duties to protect and serve the public. The entire community is undoubtedly mourning the loss of Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio and the other individual who lost their life in this unfortunate incident.

As the investigation continues, it is crucial for the authorities to gather as much information as possible in order to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The cooperation of the community will play a vital role in helping the Louisiana State Police bring closure to this case and ensure that justice is served.

In the face of this tragedy, the community of Ville Platte must come together to support one another and to honor the memory of Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio and the other individual who lost their life. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and the importance of their work in keeping our communities safe..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...