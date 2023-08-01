Dance Teacher Arrested for Gang-Raping College Student in Bengaluru

Three persons, including a dance teacher, have been arrested in Bengaluru on charges of gang-raping a college student. The accused have been identified as Andy George, a dance teacher in a private school, Santhosh, and Shashi. The incident took place in the Kodigehalli police station limits.

According to the police, Andy befriended the victim, who is a college student, through social media. However, things took a dark turn when he started recording their private moments and using it to threaten the victim. Growing suspicious and fearful of the accused, the girl distanced herself from him. However, Andy blackmailed her with their private pictures and raped her again. He continued to blackmail and rape her repeatedly using the footage he had recorded.

The situation worsened when the accused invited his friends to his home, and they all raped the victim together. To further humiliate her, the accused posted her pictures and videos on social media. Eventually, the victim gathered the courage to lodge a complaint with the police.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police immediately took action and arrested the accused persons. They have also seized the mobile phone and a pen drive belonging to the accused. The police suspect that the prime accused, Andy, may be involved in similar cases and have launched an investigation.

This incident highlights the importance of online safety and the need for individuals to be cautious while interacting with strangers on social media platforms. It serves as a reminder that one should always be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The victim’s bravery in coming forward and seeking justice is commendable, and it is crucial for society to support and stand with survivors of such heinous crimes.

The arrest of the accused brings some relief to the victim and her family, but the trauma they have endured will have lasting effects. It is essential for society to address issues of consent, respect, and gender equality to prevent such incidents from happening in the future..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...