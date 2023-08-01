Chris Wood, Jefferson City MO Central Bank Head of Mortgage Loan Department, dies

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Chris Wood, the Head of the Mortgage Loan Department at Central Bank in Jefferson City, MO. Although this news is still developing and has not been officially confirmed or validated, multiple news articles have reported the unfortunate demise of Chris Wood.

Chris Wood was a highly respected individual within the banking industry, known for his exceptional expertise and dedication to his profession. As the Head of the Mortgage Loan Department at Central Bank, he played a pivotal role in assisting countless individuals and families in achieving their dreams of homeownership. His vast knowledge and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional customer service made him an invaluable asset to both his colleagues and clients.

Outside of his professional accomplishments, Chris was a beloved member of the community. Known for his warm personality and genuine kindness, he touched the lives of many through his philanthropic efforts and involvement in various local initiatives.

The loss of Chris Wood is not only deeply felt by his family and friends but also by the entire Central Bank family and the community he served so diligently. His contributions to the banking industry and his selflessness will be remembered and cherished forever.

During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Chris Wood’s loved ones as they navigate through this unimaginable loss. May they find solace in the memories they shared and strength in the support of those around them. As we await further details regarding Chris Wood’s passing, let us remember him for the remarkable individual he was and the profound impact he made on the lives of others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...