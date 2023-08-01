Casey Orloski Honored for Heroic Actions at School Safety Summit

West Geauga High School senior Casey Orloski was recently honored for his heroic actions in preventing a potential shooting earlier this year. During the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Casey received the Safety Stand Out Award from the Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council and Gov. Mike DeWine. He also received the National Student Hero Award from the Uvalde Foundation for Kids.

Casey’s recognition comes after he discovered a 9 mm bullet in a bathroom stall at West Geauga High School on April 3. Realizing the potential danger, Casey immediately notified the school resource officer, and the bullet was secured. Video surveillance was then reviewed to identify the person responsible, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Brandon Michael Morrissette. Morrissette had reportedly brought a handgun to school with plans to shoot multiple students.

Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young commended Casey for his role in preventing a possible tragedy, stating that his attention to detail and communication with school officials and law enforcement were instrumental in averting the incident. Morrissette was indicted on charges of attempted aggravated murder, illegal possession of a deadly weapon, and inducing panic. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and is currently awaiting a second opinion on a psychological evaluation while in jail.

Casey expressed his gratitude for the recognition but also emphasized the need for a safer school environment. He hopes for a day when such awards are no longer necessary and when students can go to school without the constant threat of violence or bullying. Casey believes that it is up to everyone to do better and create a safer educational environment.

The incident and Casey’s actions serve as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and reporting any suspicious activity or potential threats in schools. It also highlights the need for improved safety measures and support systems to ensure the well-being of students and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Casey’s bravery and quick thinking undoubtedly saved lives and should serve as an inspiration to others to be proactive in maintaining safe school environments..

