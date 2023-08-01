Brycen Wermter, GHS DUKES Football Player from Gloucester VA, Dies in Accident

It is with deep sadness that we report the untimely passing of Brycen Wermter, a beloved member of the Gloucester community in Virginia. Brycen, a talented athlete, was a dedicated football player for the GHS DUKES team. Unfortunately, his life was tragically cut short in a devastating accident.

Brycen’s passion for football was evident in his commitment and hard work on the field. He was a natural leader, always pushing himself and his teammates to strive for excellence. His determination and skill made him an invaluable asset to the team, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt by his fellow players and coaches.

Beyond his athletic achievements, Brycen was known for his kind and compassionate nature. He had a contagious smile that could light up a room, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Brycen’s positive influence on his friends and classmates will never be forgotten.

As news of Brycen’s passing continues to unfold, we ask for privacy and respect for his grieving family and friends. This is a difficult time for everyone who knew and loved Brycen, and the pain of his loss will be felt for years to come.

We extend our deepest condolences to the Wermter family and the entire Gloucester community. May Brycen’s memory be cherished, and may his spirit live on through the love and support of those who knew him.

