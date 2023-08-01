Brady Foss, Minot State University graduate, passes suddenly and unexpectedly on July 30, 2023.

Brady Foss, a promising young graduate of Minot State University, tragically passed away on July 30, 2023. The news of his sudden and unexpected demise has left his friends, family, and the community in shock and mourning.

Brady was a talented individual who had a passion for life and a drive to succeed. He had recently completed his studies at Minot State University, where he had earned a degree in his chosen field. His dedication and hard work were evident in his academic achievements, and he was well-liked by his professors and peers.

Beyond his academic pursuits, Brady was known for his kind-hearted nature and willingness to help others. He had a contagious smile that could light up a room and a charismatic personality that drew people towards him. He was cherished by his friends and loved ones, who remember him as a supportive and loyal companion.

The sudden loss of Brady has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. The community has come together to mourn his passing and offer support to his grieving family. Fond memories and stories of Brady’s impact on those around him have been shared, providing some solace during this difficult time.

As we remember Brady Foss, let us celebrate his accomplishments and the joy he brought into the lives of others. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us to live our lives to the fullest, just as he did. May he rest in peace..

