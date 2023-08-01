Body pulled from NYC waterway identified as missing Goldman staffer – NYPD

The New York City Police Department has confirmed that a body found in a creek in New York City has been identified as John Castic, a missing Goldman Sachs staffer. Castic, 27, was last seen leaving a concert at The Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct further investigations. The NYPD is working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding Castic’s disappearance and subsequent death.

The news of Castic’s death has sent shockwaves through the community, especially among his colleagues at Goldman Sachs. The company has expressed its condolences to Castic’s family and friends and is providing support to its employees during this difficult time.

Castic’s disappearance and tragic end serve as a reminder of the importance of personal safety, especially when attending late-night events. It is crucial for individuals to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions to ensure their well-being.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. The NYPD is working diligently to uncover any potential leads and bring closure to Castic’s loved ones.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles are upheld in reporting this story, ensuring accuracy, fairness, and integrity in journalism. As more details emerge, the public can rely on Reuters to provide reliable and factual information.

The loss of a young individual is always devastating, and the circumstances surrounding Castic’s death only add to the tragedy. The community is coming together to support each other during this difficult time, with many expressing their condolences and offering assistance to Castic’s family.

As investigations continue, it is hoped that answers will be found, providing closure for those affected by this heartbreaking loss. The New York City Police Department remains committed to uncovering the truth and bringing justice to Castic’s case..

