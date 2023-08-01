Body Found in Barrel: Malibu Lifeguard Discovers Deceased Person Inside

A man’s body was discovered inside a plastic barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach in California after a lifeguard noticed the unusual item floating offshore. The body was found inside a 55-liter black drum, and the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are now being investigated by homicide investigators.

The man has been identified as a Black adult, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. It is still unknown how long the body had been inside the container, but it did not appear to be significantly decomposed. There were no signs of violence or blood spatter, suggesting that the cause of death may not be immediately apparent.

The discovery of the barrel was first made by a state park maintenance worker on Sunday afternoon. The worker retrieved the heavy drum using a kayak and left it unopened on the shore. However, high tide overnight caused the barrel to be swept back into the water.

On Monday morning, a lifeguard swam out to retrieve the barrel from the lagoon and opened it on the shore. Inside, they found a non-responsive person. Paramedics and deputies were called to the scene, but unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead on the beach.

It is unclear how long the container had been floating in the lagoon before it was initially retrieved. The sheriff’s department has received multiple calls from people who reported seeing the barrel in the lagoon over the weekend.

Despite the investigation, Malibu Lagoon State Beach will remain open to the public, except for the specific area designated as a crime scene. California State Parks spokesperson Jorge Moreno confirmed that the beach will continue to be accessible to visitors.

As the investigation continues, authorities will work to determine the cause of death and any potential factors surrounding this tragic incident..

