Bluewell shooting victim identified as Arrien Porterfield

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Bluewell. The victim has been identified as Arrien Porterfield, a 27-year-old resident of Princeton. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday near Lynn’s Drive-In, and deputies were dispatched to the scene following a shooting complaint.

Upon arrival, the deputies confirmed the death of Porterfield. Detective Lieutenant S.A. Sommers and Corporal M.T. Hatfield have been assigned to investigate the case. They are currently examining video surveillance footage and questioning witnesses to gather more information about the shooting.

According to Sommers, there are believed to be several eyewitnesses and potentially cell phone videos of the incident. The detectives are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.

The community of Bluewell is shocked and saddened by this tragic event. Porterfield’s untimely death has left his family and friends devastated. As the investigation unfolds, the hope is that justice will be served, and those responsible for this senseless act will be held accountable.

Incidents like this remind us of the importance of maintaining a safe and peaceful community. It is crucial for residents to come forward with any information they may have to help law enforcement in their investigations. By working together, we can ensure that justice prevails and prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is committed to conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation. Their efforts, combined with the assistance of the community, will hopefully bring closure to this case and provide some solace to Porterfield’s loved ones.

In the meantime, the community of Bluewell mourns the loss of a young life and sends their thoughts and prayers to Porterfield’s family during this difficult time..

