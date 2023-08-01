Bluewell shooting victim identified as Arrien Porterfield, investigation ongoing

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Bluewell, West Virginia. The victim has been identified as Arrien Porterfield, a 27-year-old resident of Princeton. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. on Sunday near Lynn’s Drive-In in Bluewell.

Upon receiving a shooting complaint, deputies were dispatched to the scene and discovered the deceased male victim. Detective Lieutenant S.A. Sommers and Corporal M. T. Hatfield are leading the investigation into the incident. They are currently examining video surveillance footage and questioning witnesses in order to gather more information about the shooting.

Detectives believe that there are multiple eyewitnesses to the incident as well as cell phone videos of the shooting. They are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time. It is important for the community to come forward with any information that may assist in solving this crime and bringing the responsible parties to justice.

