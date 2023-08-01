Bengaluru: Three Arrested for Gangraping College Student

In a horrifying incident, three individuals have been arrested by the police for allegedly gangraping a college girl multiple times over several months in the Kodigehalli police jurisdictional limits. The accused have been identified as Andy George, Santosh, and Shashi, all residents of Kodigehalli.

According to the Kodigehalli police, the victim was involved in a romantic relationship with George since 2021 but ended it a few months ago. However, things took a sinister turn when George, who works as a dance teacher, secretly recorded their private moments without the girl’s consent. Armed with these videos, he began to blackmail and coerce her into engaging in further intimate activities with him.

Fearful of the videos being released on social media, the girl complied with George’s demands and endured months of sexual assault. As George ran out of money, he devised a plan to make money by involving his friends in the heinous acts. The girl was forced to sleep with the other two accused, Santosh and Shashi, on multiple occasions, while George recorded the incidents and further threatened her.

Eventually, the traumatized girl mustered the courage to reach out to the Kodigehalli police, who promptly took action. The accused were arrested, and all technical evidence and footage were confiscated by the police. The investigation is ongoing, with the police interrogating George for more evidence.

An FIR has been filed against the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Information Technology Act, 2000. This incident once again highlights the urgent need for stricter laws and the importance of awareness and education to prevent such heinous crimes.

It is essential for society to stand united against such atrocities and ensure that victims are provided with the support and justice they deserve. Authorities must take swift and decisive action in cases of sexual assault to send a strong message that such acts will not be tolerated. Additionally, efforts should be made to address the underlying issues that contribute to the prevalence of such crimes, including gender inequality, lack of sex education, and societal stigmatization..

