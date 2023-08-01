Arrest Made in Hobbs Murder Case: Suspect Identified as Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, Victim Anthony Quiroz

Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, a 42-year-old man from Hobbs, New Mexico, was apprehended on Monday by the Lea County Drug Task Force after a tipster provided information on his whereabouts. Leyva had been evading the authorities since March of this year.

The incident that led to Leyva’s arrest occurred on March 24 when officers from the Hobbs Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of S Thorp. The victim, Anthony Quiroz, a 34-year-old resident of Hobbs, was transported to a hospital in Lubbock but succumbed to his injuries. Prior to his death, Quiroz cooperated with investigators, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Leyva.

Leyva is facing charges of First-degree Murder, as well as Receipt, Transportation, or Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon.

On July 31, the Lea County Drug Task Force, in collaboration with the Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies, located Leyva driving north of Hobbs. Upon spotting law enforcement vehicles, Leyva attempted to flee at high speed. In an effort to apprehend him, tire-deflation devices were deployed. Despite Leyva’s attempts to evade capture by maneuvering around the stop-sticks, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a gas meter and utility pole. Fortunately, deputies were able to rescue him from his burning vehicle and subsequently took him into custody.

The arrest of Ricardo Ruiz Leyva marks the end of a months-long manhunt for a suspect in a murder case. Thanks to the cooperation of a vigilant tipster and the efforts of law enforcement agencies, Leyva is now in custody and will face the charges against him. The Lea County Drug Task Force and the Hobbs Police Department have worked tirelessly to ensure justice is served in this tragic case..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...