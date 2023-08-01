30-year-old Lawrence Ngwenya Fatally Struck with Machetes in Mine Ownership Dispute

A 30-year-old man was tragically killed in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South Province, over the weekend following a long-standing mine ownership dispute. Lawrence Ngwenya was struck with machetes all over his body by a group of suspects, resulting in his untimely death. The incident has led to the arrest of five individuals who are believed to be involved in the murder.

According to National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the suspects involved in the crime have been identified as Kelvin Mpofu, Clayton Dube (28), Sibusiso Dube (25), Mayibongwe Ndlovu (21), and one individual named Tinashe. The victim and the suspects had been engaged in a dispute over the ownership of the Claremont 26 mine for some time, leading to this violent confrontation.

In a separate incident, the police are also investigating another murder case that occurred at Tipperary Shopping Centre in Shamva. Collins Makebo (42) lost his life after being stabbed multiple times with a knife by three suspects. The victim had intervened to stop a fight between the suspects and his friend. The police have identified two of the suspects as Kudzi and J.B.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi has urged anyone with information regarding these cases to come forward and assist with the investigations. The police are relying on the cooperation of the public to ensure that justice is served and those responsible for these crimes are held accountable.

These incidents highlight the prevalence of violence and the need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms. The loss of lives over disputes, whether it be over mine ownership or other matters, is a tragedy that affects not only the victims but also their families and communities. It is crucial for individuals to find peaceful and lawful ways to resolve their differences, rather than resorting to violence.

As investigations continue, it is hoped that the perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice, providing some closure and justice for the victims and their loved ones. The police play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the public, and their efforts in apprehending the suspects are commendable..

