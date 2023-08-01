22-year-old ‘Loving’ Mother of 2 Identified as Victim in B.C. City’s New Homicide Record

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Isabelle Thomas, a loving and outgoing mother of two, who was tragically killed in a home invasion in Prince George. Thomas, who was described as always having a smile on her face, was known for her kindness and willingness to help others. She was a member of the Nadleh Whut’en First Nation and actively participated in community activities to learn more about her culture.

Thomas’ mother, Leslie Lee, said that her daughters meant the world to her and she did everything she could to make sure they were happy and well taken care of. The fact that her children were present in the room during the incident is devastating to Lee and the family.

In the wake of Thomas’ death, her immediate family is now caring for her two daughters. They have started a fundraising campaign to be able to send the older daughter to a child trauma therapy specialist in Vancouver. The family recognizes the importance of providing support and healing to the children who have lost their mother.

The Prince George community has shown an outpouring of support for Thomas and her family. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for her, demonstrating the impact she had on those around her.

Tragically, Thomas’ death is one of two unrelated homicides that occurred within a 24-hour period in mid-July, contributing to the city’s highest homicide rate on record. The City of Prince George has now recorded eight homicides this year, surpassing the previous high set in 2010.

The Prince George RCMP are working diligently to investigate these homicides and identify those responsible. They have stated that all of the homicides this year appear targeted and there is no increased risk to the community. However, the high caseload and crime levels have put a strain on the police force, leading to burnout and difficulties in effectively policing the community.

The city has implemented measures to address the high crime rates, including funding for additional officers and support staff, as well as participating in a pilot project to target violent offenders. It is crucial for the community to come together and support these efforts in order to create a safer environment for everyone..

