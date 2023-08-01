18-year-old woman killed in Mt. Vernon; driver arrested

A tragic incident occurred in Mount Vernon, Illinois on Sunday night, July 30, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old woman. The driver responsible for the incident, Mitchell L. Sharp, was subsequently arrested on multiple charges, including reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, improper lane usage, and aggravated driving under the influence.

According to the Illinois State Police, the incident took place on Main Street, just east of 7th Street, when the vehicle Sharp was driving lost control, veered off the road to the right, and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on its side after colliding with a house in the 600 block of Main Street.

After the crash, Sharp fled the scene on foot, heading westbound without any clothing. However, Mount Vernon police received a 911 call reporting a rollover crash and were able to locate Sharp in the 800 block of Main Street.

Tragically, the pedestrian, identified as Courtney Estes of Mt. Vernon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Estes, who had recently graduated from Mt. Vernon Township High School, was well-known in the community. The high school posted on Facebook, offering support to current and former students who knew her.

Sharp was initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to an Evansville, Indiana hospital. However, he was released from the hospital during the early morning hours of Monday, July 31, prompting the police to take him into custody.

The community has been devastated by this senseless tragedy. Funeral arrangements have been made for Estes at Hughey Funeral Home, with a visitation scheduled for Friday, August 4, followed by the funeral service.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of responsible and sober driving. It is a tragedy that could have been prevented, and it is a call for individuals to prioritize the safety of themselves and others on the road. The community will undoubtedly rally together to support the family of Courtney Estes during this difficult time..

