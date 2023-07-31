Woman Priest and 3 Sons Arrested for Suspected Human Sacrifice of 14-Year-Old Boy in Odisha, Victim Identified as Sanchit Biswal

The Odisha police have arrested a traditional healer and her three sons for allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy in the state’s Angul district. The incident has sparked tension in the area, with people setting a police vehicle afire in protest.

The victim, Sanchit Biswal, had been unwell, so his mother Basanti took him to Mangala Kothi, a special worship place for Goddess Mangala, which was run by the woman priest Ritanjali Bagh. They went there seeking blessings on July 22 and were made to sleep in separate rooms in the Kothi. However, the next morning, Sanchit was found missing.

The family searched for him but could not find him anywhere. Basanti then lodged a missing complaint at the local police station, and a case was registered on July 24. Unfortunately, on July 28, Sanchit’s mutilated body was found hanging from a tree in Baruni forest area.

The police have arrested Ritanjali Bagh and her three sons in connection with the crime. The arrested individuals have partially confessed to the murder, but the police are awaiting the post-mortem report and scientific examination report for further investigation.

The case has also raised concerns about the possibility of human sacrifice, but the police have stated that without any scientific evidence, they cannot confirm or deny this angle. They will analyze the post-mortem report, injury marks, and expert opinions to reach a conclusive opinion.

The incident has caused tension in the area, leading to protests and a road blockade. The police have assured the people that action will be taken in the matter. They have conducted a post-mortem of the body and sealed the Mangala Kothi, the worship place where the crime took place.

This incident highlights the need for thorough investigations and justice in cases of heinous crimes. The police will seek remand of the accused for further investigation, and the case will be closely monitored to ensure a fair trial and appropriate punishment for the culprits..

