Woman Murdered at Colorado Springs Bus Stop: Arrest Papers Reveal Identity of Victim

Arrest papers have provided new details about a suspected murderer in Colorado Springs. The incident occurred on June 23 at a bus stop on E. Boulder St. According to the papers, police were initially called to the area following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found the suspect armed only with a knife and subsequently released him. However, a few hours later, officers were called back to the scene after a woman, identified as Nancy Mascarenas, was shot in the head.

When more officers arrived, the suspect, Gilbert Lopez Jr., attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended shortly after. Lopez Jr. claimed that Mascarenas was his fiance and explained that he was hugging her when he heard a gunshot and she collapsed. Surveillance footage reportedly showed the suspect attempting to administer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to the victim.

The police used the surveillance video and evidence found at the scene to link Lopez Jr. to the shooting. However, at the time the arrest papers were filed, no gun had been recovered. On July 17, Lopez Jr. was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation. He was already in custody at the El Paso County Jail due to a warrant from New Mexico.

Nancy Mascarenas, the victim, was from Clovis, New Mexico, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest papers, obtained by KKTV 11 News, provide further insight into the case. The documents span more than two dozen pages and reveal the evidence and statements that led to Lopez Jr.’s arrest.

As the investigation continues, authorities will likely search for the weapon used in the crime. The motive behind the alleged murder remains unclear. The tragic incident highlights the importance of surveillance footage and evidence in criminal investigations, as they can provide crucial information in identifying and apprehending suspects. The community mourns the loss of Nancy Mascarenas and hopes for justice to be served in this case..

