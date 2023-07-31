Victim Identified: Etop Ituen, 62, Fatally Stabbed near Coxwell and Dundas

Toronto police have arrested a 67-year-old man and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Etop Ituen.

According to reports, police received a call about a stabbing on Thursday, July 27, at around 10:20 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found Ituen suffering from stab wounds. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested a man, Christopher Wood, at the scene. Wood, a 67-year-old resident of Toronto, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the incident.

The motive behind the stabbing has not yet been disclosed by the police. However, an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

The community has been left shocked and saddened by the news of Ituen’s death. He was a well-known figure in the area, and his loss has deeply affected those who knew him.

The Toronto Police Service is urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. They can contact the Homicide Squad at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).

Incidents like these serve as a reminder of the importance of community support and vigilance in ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone. It is crucial for individuals to report any suspicious activities or behavior to the authorities promptly.

The tragic loss of Etop Ituen has left a void in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East community. As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of a beloved member and seeks justice for his untimely death..

