Vegas Man George Anthony Bone Arrested for Murder of Roommate Beverly Ma

A man in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in their shared residence. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old George Anthony Bone, had apparently kept the woman’s body inside the house “for an extended period of time.” Bone, who is listed in Nevada’s sex offender registry, was also charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Police responded to the residence after receiving a report of a dead woman inside. The victim was said to have been deceased for a significant period, and the death was deemed suspicious. While the exact cause of death is yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, detectives have classified it as a homicide and identified Bone as the suspect. He is currently being held without bail.

The victim has been identified as Beverly Ma, a friend of Bone’s since high school. She had moved in with him last summer and is believed to have died in May. Bone allegedly kept her body in a closet at their residence and placed a cooler near the door to be alerted if she rose from the dead. He reportedly continued to live in the house with Ma’s body for the next two months, using her funds to make purchases on her Amazon account.

When questioned about why he didn’t seek help, Bone claimed he was afraid of going back to jail for being found with a dead body. In an interview from the Clark County Detention Center, Bone admitted to making bad decisions and acknowledged that his actions were not logical.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They can contact the department’s homicide section or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This shocking case highlights the importance of reporting suspicious activities and looking out for the well-being of those around us. It also serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with domestic situations and the need for vigilance in our communities..

