Umesh Pal Murder Case: Lawyer Vijay Kumar Mishra Arrested by UP STF and Prayagraj Cops

In a recent development, a lawyer named Vijay Kumar Mishra has been arrested in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal. The arrest was made by a joint team of the UP Special Task Force (STF) and Prayagraj police. Mishra, who is said to be the lawyer of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, was apprehended in Lucknow.

According to DCP (City) Deepak Bhuker, Mishra was wanted by Dhoomanganj police in relation to the Umesh Pal murder case. Further investigations are currently underway to gather more information about the incident.

Umesh Pal, who was the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, along with his two security guards, was shot dead on February 24. The main accused in this case, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, were also killed when assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in Prayagraj in April.

The arrest of Vijay Kumar Mishra is a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Umesh Pal. The police will now interrogate Mishra to gather more evidence and information about the motive behind the crime. It is believed that Mishra’s association with the slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother could have played a role in the murder.

The authorities are determined to bring the culprits to justice and ensure that the truth behind Umesh Pal’s murder is revealed. The arrest of Vijay Kumar Mishra is a step forward in this direction. The police will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice and will continue to investigate the case until all the facts are uncovered.

The murder of Umesh Pal has sent shockwaves through the legal community and highlights the risks faced by individuals involved in high-profile cases. The arrest of a lawyer in connection with the crime serves as a reminder that justice should prevail, regardless of the individuals involved. The authorities must ensure a fair and thorough investigation to bring all the culprits to justice..

