“Two Suspects Arrested in Rhea Mae’s Murder, Including Identified Victim”

Police have arrested two suspects in the brutal murder of 19-year-old Rhea Mae Tocmo in Cebu City. Tocmo’s body was found wrapped inside a cardboard box on the roadside in Barangay Tisa on July 17, 2023. The suspects have been identified as Simeon Camangyan Cabutero, 22, and Roberto Gisman Gabison, also known as Insik.

Cabutero was arrested by the Guadalupe police in Sitio Sampaguita, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on July 29. The arrest came after the police received a report about an armed person in the area. During the investigation, it was discovered that Cabutero had sold Tocmo’s smartphone in downtown Cebu City. The police released a CCTV photo of Cabutero and appealed to the public for help in locating him. Cabutero claimed that a man named “Insik” had given him the phone.

Gabison was arrested the following day in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Kabulakan, Barangay Guadalupe. He was positively identified by Cabutero as the person who gave him Tocmo’s phone. Earlier, the CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog revealed that the man in the photo had sold the victim’s cellphone at a store in the downtown area.

The investigation into Tocmo’s murder took a significant turn when a buyer of the victim’s cellphone discovered her photos in the phone’s gallery. The buyer had previously seen Tocmo’s images on social media and realized that she had been murdered and dumped in Tisa. The buyer then turned over the cellphone to the Labangon police station and provided information about the seller.

Tocmo, originally from Davao de Oro, was renting a space in Mandaue City, Cebu. She was laid to rest on Monday morning. The arrest of the two suspects brings hope for justice for Tocmo’s family and loved ones, as the investigation continues.

The case of Rhea Mae Tocmo’s murder has shocked the community, highlighting the importance of public cooperation in solving crimes. The police’s swift action in identifying and apprehending the suspects demonstrates their commitment to bringing justice to the victims and their families. As the investigation progresses, the truth behind Tocmo’s tragic death will hopefully be uncovered, bringing closure to those affected by this heinous crime..

