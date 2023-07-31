Two Deadly Aircraft Crashes in Winnebago County: 4 Dead, 2 Injured

Two separate aircraft crashes occurred on Saturday in Winnebago County, Wisconsin, and are currently being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The first crash took place around 9 a.m. when an airplane crashed into Lake Winnebago. The Winnebago Sheriff’s office received multiple calls about the incident, and unfortunately, two people lost their lives. The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Devyn Reilly from Guadalupe, Texas, and 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno, whose hometown is not yet known.

Later that same day, at approximately 12:24 p.m., a mid-air accident occurred at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flightline at Witman Regional Airport. The NTSB reported that a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter were involved in the crash. Two people were killed in the accident, and two others sustained injuries. The pilot, 69-year-old Mark Peterson from Foley, Alabama, and passenger Thomas Volz, 72, from Amelia, Ohio, were the fatalities.

Emergency responders, including United States Air Force firefighters and numerous emergency vehicles, worked to extinguish the fire caused by the crashes. These incidents took place during the closing weekend of the annual EAA AirVenture event, a significant gathering for aviation enthusiasts.

