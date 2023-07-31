Thomas Milner Forsyth County GA Death: Man Dies in Lake Lanier Electrocution

Thomas Milner, a resident of Forsyth County, GA, tragically lost his life in a devastating incident at Lake Lanier. Reports suggest that Milner died due to electrocution, although the details surrounding the incident are still being investigated. As of now, this news remains unconfirmed and unvalidated.

Thomas Milner was known as a loving husband, caring father, and a dedicated member of his community. He was greatly admired for his hard work and commitment to his family and friends. Milner’s untimely demise has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

Born and raised in Forsyth County, Milner had deep roots in the community. He was actively involved in numerous local organizations and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. His selfless nature and willingness to go above and beyond for others made him a beloved figure in the area.

Milner’s passing has sent shockwaves through the community, with friends and family mourning the loss of such a beloved individual. The circumstances surrounding his death have left everyone searching for answers and seeking closure.

As the investigation into the incident continues, the community remains united in their support for the Milner family. They are rallying together to provide comfort and assistance during this difficult time.

Thomas Milner will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of kindness, compassion, and dedication will forever be remembered in the hearts of those whose lives he touched.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...