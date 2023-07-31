Suspect at Large for Attempted Murder of 25-Year-Old Khanitha Anam

In a shocking incident in Nongprue sub-district, Pattaya, Thailand, a young man is on the run after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend and leaving her in critical condition. The incident took place on July 28, when the suspect followed the victim, Miss Khanitha Anam, to a room behind the Nongprue Fresh Market.

Khanitha, 25 years old, suffered a bullet wound on her right side, which passed through her back. First responders found her in critical condition, bleeding profusely, and immediately rushed her to the hospital for further treatment. Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as Khanitha’s ex-boyfriend, known as “Game,” who had a history of threatening her.

According to Khanitha’s sister, the victim had sought help after Game shot her, as she had been trying to end their abusive relationship. The Nongprue Police Station had previously received a report of Game threatening Khanitha with a firearm at her doorstep, but no action was taken at that time. Now, authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect and are gathering evidence to proceed with legal action against him.

The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter measures to protect victims of domestic violence. It is disheartening to see that despite previous reports of threats, no action was taken to prevent this horrific incident. The authorities must take these cases seriously and provide the necessary support and protection to individuals facing such threats.

Domestic violence is a global issue, and it is essential for society as a whole to come together to address it. Victims should feel safe to report their abusers without fear of repercussions and should receive the necessary assistance to break free from abusive relationships. Moreover, education and awareness programs should be implemented to help prevent such incidents from occurring in the first place.

As the search for the suspect continues, it is hoped that justice will be served, and Khanitha will receive the support and care she needs to recover from this traumatic experience. It is also essential for the authorities to take this incident as a wake-up call and ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to protect potential victims of domestic violence in the future..

