Second Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Stephen Toney in Chollas Creek Area

Last week, the San Diego police announced that they have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in the Chollas Creek area. Peter Santiago, 29, was taken into custody at a home on 50th Street near Orange Avenue on Thursday evening. He has been charged with murder and conspiracy in the fatal shooting.

The victim, Stephen Toney, was shot during an argument with two other men near an encampment close to 54th Street and Chollas Parkway. The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. on July 22. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to Toney, who was found lying in a ravine on the south side of Chollas Parkway. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Santiago’s arrest comes as the second arrest in this case. The first suspect, Esteban Elizondo, 39, was apprehended a day after the shooting. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by officers on El Cajon Boulevard near 49th Street. Elizondo has been charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The San Diego Police Department is urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. They can contact detectives at (619) 531-2293 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

The arrest of Santiago provides hope for justice for the family and friends of Stephen Toney. It is crucial that law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to apprehend all individuals involved in this heinous crime. The community also plays an essential role in helping solve such cases by providing any information that may aid the investigation.

The loss of a young life is always tragic, and the arrest of the second suspect brings some closure to the case. The legal process will now proceed, and the court will determine the guilt or innocence of the accused..

