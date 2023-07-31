RPF Jawan Shoots ASI and Three Passengers Inside Jaipur Express Train

In a shocking incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express Train, resulting in the death of an RPF ASI and three other passengers. The incident took place after the train crossed the Palghar station, and the accused constable jumped out of the train near Dahisar Station. The constable has been arrested along with his weapon, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North GRP has been informed about the incident.

The tragic incident occurred at around 5 am on Monday in the B5 coach of Jaipur Express between Vapi to Mira Road station. The ASI who lost his life has been identified as Tika Ram. The constable, identified as Chetan, used his automatic weapon during his escort duty to carry out the fatal shooting.

According to a police statement, it was reported that there had been firing in the B5 coach of train no 12956 at 5:23 am on July 31st, 2023. It was further confirmed that the constable, CT Chetan, who was on escort duty, fired on the escort incharge ASI Tika Ram. The constable has since been detained by the Mumbai Railway Police at the Bhayandar station.

Palghar, where the incident took place, is located nearly 100 kilometers away from Mumbai. Further details about the incident are still awaited.

This shocking incident highlights the need for stricter regulations and better mental health support for law enforcement personnel. It is crucial to ensure that the individuals entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining law and order are mentally stable and well-equipped to handle their duties. Authorities must also conduct thorough investigations to understand the motives behind such incidents and take necessary steps to prevent such tragic events in the future..

