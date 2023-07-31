Rape and Murder of 5-Year-Old Girl in Kerala Sparks Debate on Profiling Migrant Workers

The recent rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Kerala has sparked a political debate regarding the profiling of migrants moving states for work. The girl, who was native to Bihar, was raped and murdered by a man from the same state. In response to the crime, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party president K Surendran demanded that all migrants coming to the state be properly profiled to prevent such incidents in the future. He also criticized the police for their inability to curb violence against women and children.

On the other hand, Congress leaders VD Satheeshan and K Muraleedharan criticized the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala and expressed their disappointment at the absence of a government representative at the girl’s funeral.

In response to the incident, Kerala’s labour minister V Sivankutty announced that a system for the registration of migrants will be put in place soon. He stated that an app called “Athithi” will be launched to collect comprehensive details of migrants, as there are more than five lakh migrant workers in the state.

The abduction and subsequent murder of the five-year-old girl had shocked the entire state. The police launched a massive operation, with the help of social media, to locate the girl after she was reported missing. Unfortunately, her body was found wrapped in a gunny bag near the market premises.

The suspect, Ashfaq Alam, a native of Bihar, was taken into custody. Police found CCTV footage showing him beating the child and confirmed that he was in an inebriated state at the time of the crime.

The victim, who was studying in class 1 at a government school in Aluva, was described by her teachers as a bright student who spoke Malayalam fluently. Her father, in a statement to the media, expressed his desire for the guilty to receive capital punishment.

The incident has highlighted the need for stricter monitoring and profiling of migrants to ensure the safety of residents in different states. The government’s efforts to establish a registration system for migrants are a step in the right direction to prevent such heinous crimes in the future..

