Railway Cop Kills 4 in Jaipur-Mumbai Train: Shocking Incident Leaves Passengers Dead

A shocking incident took place on Monday when a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable shot dead his senior colleague and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express in Maharashtra. The accused, identified as Chetan Singh, opened fire inside two bogies and a pantry car of the train, causing panic among passengers.

The victims of this horrific incident include RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and two passengers, Abdul Qadirbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala and Ajgar Abbas Shaikh. The identity of the third passenger killed is yet to be confirmed. Chetan Singh used his automatic service weapon, an AKM, to carry out the killings. A video circulating on social media shows him standing next to one of the bodies and justifying his actions, although the police are still examining the authenticity of the clip.

According to the police, Chetan Singh was assigned to provide security to passengers on the ill-fated train. He was accompanied by ASI Tikaram Mina, who became his first target in the B5 coach. After shooting Mina, Chetan Singh proceeded to shoot another passenger in the same bogey. He then moved to the pantry car and fired at another passenger before targeting a third passenger in the S6 coach.

The incident came to an end when Chetan Singh was apprehended by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. He was trying to flee when the train stopped between Mira Road and Dahisar stations after passengers pulled the emergency chain. The GRP commissioner, Ravindra Shisve, informed the media that the exact reason behind the incident is still unknown as an investigation is underway.

Chetan Singh has been arrested under section 302 (Punishment for Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The shocking incident has left the nation in shock and raises questions about the safety and security measures in place on trains. It is crucial for authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Passengers should feel safe and secure while traveling, and incidents like this undermine that trust..

