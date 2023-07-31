Pakistan Buries Dead from Massive Suicide Attack at Political Rally, Death Toll Rises to 54

A suicide bombing at an election rally in Pakistan has left at least 54 people dead and nearly 200 wounded. The attack took place in the Bajur district, which has a strong presence of Islamist groups. The rally was organized by the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which has ties to the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban.

The attack has raised concerns about the divisions between different extremist groups in the region. The Islamic State group’s regional affiliate, as well as breakaway factions of the Pakistani Taliban, have been identified as possible suspects. Analysts believe that such attacks are aimed at causing confusion and instability ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Pakistani military has been fighting against extremist groups in the region for years. However, the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, led by cleric Fazlur Rehman, has remained a powerful political force. The attack is seen as an attempt to weaken the party’s influence.

Funerals for the victims were held, with mourners carrying colorful cloths draped over the caskets to burial sites in the hills. The death toll is expected to rise as some critically wounded people continue to die in the hospital.

The bombing has been condemned by political leaders both within Pakistan and abroad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to punish those responsible for the attack. The Pakistani Taliban distanced themselves from the bombing, stating that it was intended to create divisions among Islamists.

The attack comes at a sensitive time, as Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in Islamabad to sign new agreements to boost trade and economic ties between China and Pakistan. The government canceled a cultural event that had been arranged in honor of He in light of the attack.

This bombing is one of the worst in northwestern Pakistan in the last decade. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by extremist groups in the region, and the challenges faced by the Pakistani government in maintaining security and stability..

