Ontario Firefighter Battling B.C. Wildfire Identified as 25-Year-Old Zachery Freeman Muise

Zachery Freeman Muise, a 25-year-old firefighter from Waterford, Ontario, has tragically lost his life while battling a wildfire in British Columbia. Muise was working in a remote area north of Fort St. John when the UTV he was riding rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road. Despite being transported by helicopter to the Fort St. John airport, Muise succumbed to his injuries while en route.

Muise is survived by his parents, siblings, and nieces, and his obituary describes him as being loved by many. The family expressed their gratitude for the time they had with him and extended their condolences to the families of all fallen firefighters and first responders.

The Donnie Creek wildfire, which Muise was helping to fight, is the largest in the province’s history. Muise was working for a private B.C. company at the time of the accident.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed his deepest sympathies to Muise’s loved ones and commended the bravery and selflessness of frontline heroes. B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also commented on the tragedy, emphasizing the impact on the entire country and expressing condolences to Muise’s family.

Muise’s death is the second firefighter fatality this fire season in B.C. Devyn Gale, 19, was killed on July 13 when she was struck by a falling tree near Hiren Creek. A procession was held in Revelstoke to honor Gale’s sacrifice, with hundreds of people paying their respects.

Additionally, another firefighter, Adam Yeadon, 25, was killed in the Northwest Territories on July 15, and helicopter pilot Ryan Gould, 41, lost his life in a crash while assisting in wildfire efforts in northern Alberta on July 19.

The firefighting community has experienced great loss this fire season, and the impact of these tragedies extends beyond the regions affected. The bravery and dedication of these firefighters will always be remembered, and their sacrifice serves as a reminder of the dangers they face to protect others..

