Naked man hospitalized after threatening encounter, car crash – William Wells, Jr.

A bizarre incident occurred in Granite Quarry that left a naked man hospitalized after a threatening encounter and car crash. The incident took place on Sunday, July 31, 2023, in the 1600 block of Rainy Road.

The man, identified as William Wells, Jr., allegedly drove his pickup truck into a living room and was subsequently shot twice after running to a neighbor’s residence. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found Wells covered in blood and a female subject wielding a machete.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident unfolded when Wells crashed his Ford F250 truck into the side of a mobile home. He then attempted to assault the female resident of the first home before fleeing the scene. Wells proceeded to threaten residents at a second nearby dwelling as well.

However, when Wells reached a third home, a male resident warned him not to come any closer. Despite the warning, Wells continued to approach, prompting the resident to shoot at him with a 45-caliber handgun.

Wells sustained two gunshot wounds and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. As of the time of writing, Wells remained in the hospital and had not yet been formally charged.

The vehicle collision with the home resulted in one displaced occupant. The Rockwell Rural Fire Department requested assistance from the American Red Cross to support the displaced individual.

This unusual incident has left the community puzzled and concerned. Authorities continue to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the naked man’s erratic behavior and subsequent car crash. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available..

