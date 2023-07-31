Man Susanta Mondal beaten to death by liquor shop employees, four held; locals stage protest

A man was tragically beaten to death by employees of a liquor shop in Kolkata’s Dhakuria area on Sunday afternoon. The victim, Susanta Mondal, a 47-year-old resident of Panchanantala, was involved in an altercation with the shop employees, which quickly turned violent.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 pm when Mondal visited the Southern Liquor Shop on Gariahat Road. The exact cause of the altercation is still unknown. Witnesses reported that the employees began beating Mondal, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain a head injury. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Dhakuria, but sadly, he was declared brought dead upon arrival.

The news of Mondal’s death quickly spread throughout the area, leading to tension among local residents. Demanding justice, they blocked the road in front of Dhakuria bridge and even ransacked the liquor shop. The situation escalated, prompting the police to intervene and restore order.

Four individuals have been identified as the primary suspects in the case. They have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused have been identified as Prabhat Dutta, alias Tinku, Prasenjit Baidya, Amit Kar, and the shop owner Debojyoti Saha. The police have also obtained CCTV footage of the incident as evidence.

The incident has left the local community in shock and has raised concerns about the safety of residents in the area. Authorities are working to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter and bring the culprits to justice.

Cases of violence and altercations in public spaces are a cause for concern and highlight the need for improved security measures. It is essential for authorities to address these incidents promptly and take necessary actions to prevent such tragic events from occurring in the future..

