Man Lynches Daughter’s ‘Rapist’ in Odisha’s Kandhamal District: Nirupal Mahato

A horrific incident took place in Sikabadi village under Raikia police station in Kandhamal district, where a 38-year-old rape accused was lynched to death by the father and uncle of the minor victim. The deceased, Nirupal Mahato, hailing from Jharkhand’s Simdega, was working as a mixture machine operator for a road construction company near Sikabadi.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when both the accused gave themselves up to the local police after bludgeoning Mahato to death. The victim, an eight-year-old tribal girl, had informed her father that Mahato had found her alone in the house and raped her on Saturday evening.

Outraged by this heinous act, the father and uncle decided to take matters into their own hands. They went to the camp where Mahato was staying and mercilessly beat him to death. Subsequently, they surrendered at Raikia police station.

The police have arrested both the accused and initiated an investigation into the incident. They are also trying to determine if more people were involved in the crime. The inspector-in-charge of Raikia police station, R. K. Patra, stated that a case has been registered, and the local contractor will also be interrogated.

Mahato’s family members have been informed about his tragic demise. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, highlighting the deep-rooted anger and frustration that arises from such heinous crimes.

While the incident reflects the immense pain and anger felt by the victim’s family, it is important to remember that mob justice is not the solution. The law should be allowed to take its course, ensuring a fair trial and justice for the victim.

Rape cases continue to plague our society, and it is crucial that we work towards creating a safe environment for everyone, especially children. Strict laws, efficient law enforcement, and a supportive environment for victims are essential to address this issue. Society as a whole must come together to fight against such crimes and ensure the safety and well-being of all its members..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...