Man Dead in Triple Shooting on Bardstown Road, 2 Others Hospitalized

In the early hours of Monday morning, a tragic shooting took place in the Deer Park neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. when officers from the Fifth Division responded to a call about a shooting in the 1500 block of Bardstown Road. The location of the incident is just east of the intersection of Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered that two men and a woman had been shot. All three victims were promptly transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for medical treatment. Sadly, one of the men, identified as 31-year-old Ricky Kemp from the South Louisville neighborhood, succumbed to his injuries. The police reported that he had been shot multiple times. The other two victims are currently listed as being in serious condition.

At present, there are no known suspects in connection with the shooting. The Louisville Metro Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They can reach out to the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents concerned about the safety of their neighborhood. Local authorities are working diligently to investigate the shooting and bring the responsible parties to justice. They are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

Incidents like these serve as a grim reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in many communities across the United States. The loss of a life and the injuries sustained by the other victims are a devastating consequence of such acts of violence. As the investigation progresses, the community hopes for swift justice and an end to the violence that plagues their neighborhood..

