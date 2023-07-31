Man Charged with 2nd-Degree Murder in Death of Pitch Phaunpa

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old woman named Pitch Phaunpa was found dead at a Mississauga apartment in Toronto. Peel Regional Police have charged a 29-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

On July 20, officers were called to perform a wellness check on a female resident of a building in the Port Credit area. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of Pitch Phaunpa. Following investigations, her death was determined to be a homicide.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested by detectives on Monday and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. They can contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.

The tragic news has sent shockwaves through the community, as the loss of a young life is always devastating. Friends and family of Pitch Phaunpa are undoubtedly grieving and seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community safety and the need for individuals to remain vigilant in reporting any suspicious activities or concerns to the authorities. It is crucial for everyone to work together to ensure the well-being and security of their neighborhoods.

As the case progresses, the court proceedings will shed more light on the details of the crime and hopefully provide some closure to the loved ones of Pitch Phaunpa.

In the meantime, the community mourns the loss of a young woman whose life was tragically cut short. May Pitch Phaunpa rest in peace, and may her family find solace and support during this difficult time..

