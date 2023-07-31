Lawyer Vijay Kumar Mishra Arrested in Umesh Pal Murder Case

In a significant development, a lawyer named Vijay Kumar Mishra has been arrested in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal. Mishra, who is said to be the lawyer of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, was apprehended by the joint team of UP Special Task Force (STF) and Prayagraj police in Lucknow.

Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead along with his two security guards on February 24. The main accused in this case, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, were also killed in April when assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in Prayagraj.

According to Dhoomanganj police, Vijay Kumar Mishra was arrested based on the statements of Atiq Ahmed’s main lawyer Khan Saulat Haneef, who was arrested earlier, and other electronic evidence, including call details. Khan Saulat Haneef was booked for criminal conspiracy in April in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. He was accused of sharing pictures of Umesh Pal with Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad days before the attack.

During the interrogation of Khan Saulat Haneef, Mishra’s name came up in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Electronic evidence, including call detail records of Mishra, revealed that he was leaking information about Pal’s movements to Atiq and his accomplices.

Dhoomanganj police have collected enough evidence against Vijay Kumar Mishra regarding his involvement in the Umesh Pal murder case. The investigation is still ongoing.

This arrest is a significant step towards bringing justice to Umesh Pal and his security guards who were brutally murdered. The joint efforts of the UP Special Task Force and Prayagraj police demonstrate their commitment to solving high-profile criminal cases and ensuring the safety of the citizens. The arrest of Vijay Kumar Mishra is a crucial development in the investigation, and it is expected to shed light on the motive behind the murder and uncover further links to the case..

