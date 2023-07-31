Last Two Victims in Deadly House Fire on North Side Identified

A deadly house fire on the North Side of San Antonio claimed the lives of five victims, including two recently identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Sylvia Jean Morales, 29, and Gabriel Valadez, 12, died from smoke and soot inhalation, according to authorities.

The fire broke out in the early hours of July 22 in the 11600 block of Winding Oak Drive. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames in the garage, with heavy smoke throughout the house. One resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while five others were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sadly, four of the hospitalized residents later succumbed to their injuries.

Isabella Morales, 6; Lillie Valadez, 11; and Felicia Valadez, 50, were previously identified as victims of the fire. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has expressed that this is the deadliest house fire since 2012, claiming the lives of an entire generation.

Initially, the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) stated that there were no smoke detectors in the home. However, Fire Chief Charles Hood later clarified that there was one smoke detector in operation on the second floor. This serves as a reminder of the importance of having functioning smoke detectors in homes and creating escape plans in the event of a fire.

Chief Hood emphasized the significance of smoke detectors and escape plans, urging the public to prioritize fire safety. Additional information on fire safety can be found by visiting the provided link.

The loss of lives in this tragic house fire is a devastating blow to the community. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office continues its investigation into the cause of the fire, while the community mourns the loss of these five individuals..

