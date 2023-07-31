Labourer Dies After Daughter Stabs Him in the Neck for Scolding Her | Hyderabad News

A tragic incident occurred in the Amberpet area of Hyderabad, where a 45-year-old labourer lost his life after being stabbed in the neck by his daughter. The incident took place on Saturday night when the victim, Jagadeesh, reprimanded his daughter, Nikhitha, for frequently coming home late.

According to the police, Jagadeesh, who was drunk at the time, scolded Nikhitha, leading to an argument between the two. In a fit of rage, Nikhitha grabbed a broken bottle and stabbed her father. Jagadeesh was immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital, but sadly, he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Nikhitha, who works as a salesperson at a store, has been taken into custody by the police. She claimed that her father used to come home drunk and trouble her. Her mother also resides in the same house.

A case has been registered against Nikhitha under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police stated that Nikhitha attacked her father out of anger as he yelled at her for coming home late and refused to listen to her.

This tragic incident highlights the consequences of unresolved conflicts within families and the dangers of resorting to violence. It is crucial for individuals to find non-violent ways to resolve conflicts and communicate effectively with their loved ones. Anger management and conflict resolution skills can play a significant role in preventing such unfortunate incidents.

The incident also emphasizes the importance of addressing alcohol-related issues, as excessive drinking can lead to aggressive behavior and strained relationships within families. Seeking professional help and support for alcohol addiction can help individuals and their families overcome these challenges.

The loss of a family member under such circumstances is devastating for everyone involved. It serves as a reminder for society to promote empathy, understanding, and peaceful resolution of conflicts. Efforts should be made to create awareness about the importance of healthy communication and emotional well-being within families to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future..

