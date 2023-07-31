Indian Scholarship Student Akshay Deepak Doultani Identified as Uber Eats Rider Killed in Sydney Crash

The tragic death of a young Uber Eats rider in Sydney has highlighted the need for better protections for gig workers in Australia. Akshay Deepak Doultani, a 22-year-old finance student from India, was studying in Australia to ensure a better future for his family. He was killed in a collision with an SUV while making a delivery on his scooter.

Doultani’s death is not an isolated incident. Since 2017, at least 12 food delivery riders have died, although underreporting is common in the industry. Labor senator Tony Sheldon, who identified Doultani as the rider, called for reforms to better protect gig workers. Currently, these workers have no basic employment rights, such as minimum wage or workers’ compensation.

The government is considering reforms that would set minimum pay and conditions for gig workers and give the Fair Work Commission the power to regulate “employee-like workers.” However, the business lobby and gig economy companies are opposing these changes, arguing they will increase costs and lead to job losses.

Sheldon argued that the supposed flexibility of gig work is a “fiction” and that a minimum safety net could have saved Doultani’s life. The Transport Workers’ Union also emphasized the need for basic rights for gig workers, such as minimum wage, sick leave, and protections against unfair terminations.

In response to the tragedy, Uber Eats expressed its condolences and stated that it is committed to the safety of its delivery people. The company has policies and features in place to enhance their safety and provides a support package, including insurance, for accidents or injuries.

The death of Akshay Deepak Doultani should serve as a wake-up call for the Australian government and the gig economy industry. It is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of gig workers by implementing necessary reforms and providing them with basic employment rights. No worker should be in a position where their life is put at risk simply to make ends meet..

