Identified Victims in Wisconsin Air Show Crashes: Devyn Reiley, Zach Colliemoreno, Mark Peterson, Thomas Volz

Four people have been identified as the victims of two separate crashes that occurred during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture convention in Oshkosh. The first crash took place at 9 a.m., when a single-engine plane crashed into Lake Winnebago, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The victims have been identified as Devyn Reiley, a 30-year-old pilot from Guadalupe, Texas, and 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno, whose hometown was not disclosed in the EAA’s news release. Reiley was a co-founder of the Texas Warbird Museum.

Just three hours later, a helicopter and gyrocopter collided midair at Wittman Regional Airport. Two individuals died as a result of the crash: 69-year-old Mark Peterson from Foley, Alabama, and 72-year-old Thomas Volz from Amelia, Ohio. Two other individuals were injured and hospitalized, but their condition was reported as stable as of Sunday.

It is important to note that the helicopter and gyrocopter involved in the crash were not part of the afternoon air show, which proceeded as scheduled at 2:45 p.m. Despite these accidents, it is worth mentioning that there were five crashes in the region during the AirVenture event, but no serious injuries were reported in the preceding incidents.

AirVenture is an annual gathering for aviation enthusiasts, where pilots from around the world showcase their aircraft and engage in various activities and exhibitions. The event attracts a large number of attendees, making safety a top priority for organizers.

The identities of the two injured individuals have not been disclosed. However, the EAA announced that they were in stable condition. Investigations into the cause of the crashes are currently underway, and authorities will likely release more information in due course.

The unfortunate incidents serve as a reminder of the risks associated with aviation and the importance of stringent safety measures. The EAA and other aviation organizations will continue to prioritize safety to ensure that such accidents are minimized in the future..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...