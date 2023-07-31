Idaho Man Justin Friesner Identified as Homicide Victim in Boise Stabbing

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing near the Boise Airport as 24-year-old Justin Friesner from Parma. The incident occurred in an industrial area of South Production Avenue on Thursday morning.

According to the Boise Police Department, evidence suggests that an altercation took place involving Friesner and Dallas Brower, a 27-year-old from Twin Falls. The exact cause and nature of the altercation are still under investigation. It is believed that Brower, armed with a knife, got out of a parked car along with Friesner. Meanwhile, a third man attempted to drive away and later left the vehicle to seek help.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Brower walking down a nearby road and Friesner dead from stab wounds. The Ada County Coroner’s Office pronounced Friesner dead at the scene. Brower was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The third man who sought help was unharmed.

The police department is actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding the altercation and the motive for the stabbing. The coroner’s report listed “sharp force injuries of the neck and chest” as the cause of Friesner’s death, ruling it a homicide.

The community is shocked by this tragic incident, as Boise is generally considered a safe city. The authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to the stabbing. The motive behind the altercation remains unknown at this time.

It is important for residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. The safety of the community is paramount, and incidents like this serve as a reminder to stay aware of one’s surroundings.

Sally Krutzig, a reporter for the Idaho Statesman, covers local government, growth, and breaking news.

