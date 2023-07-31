Fundraisers Launched for Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette, Victims of Fatal Truck Crash

Two fundraisers have been started for the two individuals who were tragically killed in a car accident in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette were both killed after the truck they were in crashed into a business. The accident occurred early Friday morning, and all five people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, Zamora and Barrette did not survive their injuries.

The fundraisers were started to help alleviate the financial burden of funeral costs for the families of the victims. Dylan Zamora was described as a smart, kind, loving, and loyal friend by his loved ones. He was one semester away from completing a doctorate program. Jenna Barrette was a nursing student at Carthage College and was known for lighting up a room with her presence. She was also involved in various volunteer activities, including fostering kittens in need.

Both fundraisers have already surpassed their goals, showing the outpouring of support from the community. The community recognizes the impact that Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette had on the lives of those around them and wants to help their families during this difficult time.

The Kenosha Police Department is currently investigating the accident, and it has been reported that there is evidence of alcohol use and that the vehicle was exceeding the speed limit. Two other individuals remain in critical condition as a result of the crash.

The business that was crashed into, Play It Again Sports, has temporarily closed. Security footage showed the pickup truck traveling at an unknown speed before crashing into the store.

The community is coming together to support the families of Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette during this tragic time. The fundraisers will help alleviate the financial stress of funeral costs, allowing the families to focus on grieving their loved ones. The impact that Zamora and Barrette had on their community will be remembered, and their light will continue to shine through the lives they touched..

