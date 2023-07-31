Flight Instructor and Aviation Student Killed in Tehran Plane Crash

A flight instructor and an aviation student tragically lost their lives in a training plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran. The incident occurred in Karaj, the capital of northwestern Alborz province, approximately 48 kilometers west of Tehran.

The individuals involved in the crash have been identified as Navid Arabi Moghadam, the flight instructor, and Amirhossein Mahmoudi, the aviation student. The incident took place at Payam International Airport, a cargo airport and technical training center, around 5:45 a.m. local time.

While an investigation into the crash has been ordered by the airport authorities, preliminary reports suggest that a technical glitch may have been the cause. Iran has witnessed numerous plane crashes in recent years, including military jets, primarily due to an aging fleet.

In June of the previous year, an F-14 fighter jet crashed near Isfahan, resulting in injuries to the two pilots on board. The public relations department at Shahid Babaei Airbase in Isfahan attributed the crash to “technical failure.”

Prior to that incident, two young pilots lost their lives when their F-7 fighter jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Shahid Babaei Airbase while on a training mission. Additionally, in February of the same year, an Iranian army F-5 fighter jet crashed in the northern city of Tabriz, claiming the lives of two pilots and a civilian.

These incidents highlight the concerns surrounding Iran’s aging aircraft fleet, which poses significant risks to aviation safety. The country’s aviation authorities must prioritize the modernization and maintenance of their aircraft to ensure the safety of pilots, crew, and passengers.

As Iran continues to investigate the recent training plane crash, it is crucial for authorities to identify any underlying issues and take appropriate measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. The aviation community must come together to support and improve safety standards to prevent further loss of lives in aviation accidents..

