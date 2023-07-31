Elderly Man from Mansehra Shot Dead in Karachi: Hussain Deen Identified as Victim

In a series of unfortunate events, an elderly man was killed and four others were wounded in separate incidents of firing in different parts of Karachi on Sunday. The incidents highlight the ongoing issue of violence and crime in the city.

The first incident occurred in the Sachal area, where 70-year-old Hussain Deen was shot dead. Reports suggest that unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on a rickshaw, resulting in Deen’s death. He was a resident of Haroonabad area in Baldia Town, although originally from Mansehra district. His son and grandson, who were also in the rickshaw, miraculously escaped unhurt.

The motive behind Deen’s killing is believed to be a personal enmity, and the police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for improved security measures and the importance of addressing personal disputes peacefully.

In other incidents, a 40-year-old man named Munir was wounded in a firing incident in Mansehra Colony, while Shabbir Ahmed was injured by a stray bullet while on the roof of his house near the Jamali flyover in the Sohrab Goth area. Aslam Zia, a 53-year-old resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, was also wounded by unidentified motorcyclists. Additionally, Jamal Asif was injured in the Buffer Zone area when he resisted an attempted mugging.

These incidents highlight the prevalence of gun violence in the city and the need for stricter law enforcement to ensure the safety of citizens. It is crucial for the authorities to investigate these incidents thoroughly and bring the culprits to justice.

The citizens of Karachi deserve a safe and secure environment, free from the fear of violence. It is essential for the government and law enforcement agencies to work together to curb crime and create a peaceful atmosphere in the city. Only through collective efforts and effective measures can Karachi overcome its challenges and provide a better future for its residents..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...