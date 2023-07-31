Driver Charged After Crashing into Johnson City Brewing Co., Brittney Lacey Arrested | WJHL

A woman was arrested in Johnson City, Tennessee, after allegedly crashing her vehicle into a taproom early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at the Johnson City Brewing Tap Room located on S Roan St. in downtown Johnson City.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. EMS personnel at the scene informed investigators that a Jeep Cherokee had been traveling in the wrong lane on S Roan St. before colliding with the taproom building.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Brittney Lacey, a resident of Johnson City. Following an investigation, the JCPD determined that Lacey was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the incident.

As a result, Lacey was charged with driving under the influence 6th offense, indicating that she has previously been convicted of DUI on multiple occasions, and simple possession. She was subsequently arrested and is currently being held pending a bond hearing. Lacey is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The crash highlights the dangers of impaired driving and the potential consequences it can have on both individuals and property. Driving under the influence not only puts the driver at risk but also endangers the lives of others on the road.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of responsible alcohol consumption and the use of designated drivers or alternative transportation methods when impaired. Incidents like this serve as a reminder of the need for stricter enforcement of DUI laws and the importance of education and prevention efforts in reducing drunk driving incidents.

As the case moves forward, the Johnson City community hopes for a fair and just resolution. Efforts to maintain safety on the roads and promote responsible behavior will remain a priority for both law enforcement and the local community..

