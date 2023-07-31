Deraje Witt & Ceasia Martin died in Augusta murder-suicide

It is with great sadness that we report the tragic passing of Deraje Witt and Ceasia Martin in a devastating murder-suicide incident in Augusta. While this is still a developing story, multiple news articles have reported on this heartbreaking event. However, it is important to note that the news of their obituary has not yet been officially confirmed or validated.

Deraje Witt and Ceasia Martin were beloved individuals who left a lasting impact on the lives of those around them. As we mourn their untimely deaths, we also celebrate the beautiful memories they shared with family and friends. Deraje was known for his charismatic personality, infectious laughter, and unwavering loyalty to his loved ones. Ceasia possessed a kind and nurturing spirit, always lending a helping hand to those in need. Their presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing them.

As we navigate through this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and friends of Deraje Witt and Ceasia Martin. May their souls find eternal peace, and may their memories continue to inspire and bring comfort to those left behind. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of their loved ones during this period of mourning.

