Dead Bodies Lie on Platform as RPF Jawan Opens Fire Inside Mumbai-Jaipur Express Train, ASI Tikaram Meena Among the Victims

In a shocking incident, four people, including three passengers and one Railway Police Force (RPF) ASI, were shot dead inside a moving train by an RPF constable. The incident took place on the Mumbai-Jaipur Express Train near Palghar Station. The accused constable, identified as Chetan Kumar, opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three other civilians in another coach of the train before jumping out near Dahisar Station to evade arrest.

The motive behind the shooting spree is still unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the reason behind the constable’s actions. The accused was later apprehended by the police.

The incident occurred around 5:20 am in the B5 coach of the train. Chetan Kumar used his official weapon to carry out the firing. He first shot his escort duty in charge ASI and then went to another bogie where he shot dead three passengers. The accused got down from the train in Dahisar by chain pulling after the incident but was detained by the Mumbai Railway Police at the Bhayandar station.

A video circulating on social media shows four dead bodies lying on a platform covered in white clothes. The video also captures several police officers present at the scene, while passersby watch in shock. Another passenger inside the train also recorded a video showing the dead bodies on the platform.

The DRM Neeraj Verma confirmed the incident and stated that four people had been shot dead. The families of the victims have been contacted, and ex-gratia will be provided. The CPRO Western Railway also issued a statement regarding the incident, stating that an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the shooting.

The accused constable, Chetan Kumar, has been arrested and is currently being interrogated by the Government Railway Police (GRP) Borivali. The weapon used in the shooting has also been seized.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of passengers traveling on trains. It is essential for authorities to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of passengers..

